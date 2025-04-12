Left Menu

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Faces U.S. Deportation Amid Free Speech Concerns

U.S. immigration judge allows deportation case against Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil to proceed. Khalil, a Columbia University student, fights deportation amid claims his arrest violates First Amendment rights. The case highlights potential misuse of immigration law and impact on free speech concerning pro-Palestinian students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:30 IST
An immigration judge in the U.S. has authorized the continuation of a deportation case against Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist and graduate student at Columbia University. Khalil was arrested last month under a controversial decision by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who cited potential adverse foreign policy consequences.

The ruling by Judge Jamee Comans acknowledges the limitations of her authority in the face of a broader legal contest, where Khalil's First Amendment rights are being argued in a New Jersey federal court. The case exemplifies the Trump administration's focus on deporting foreign pro-Palestinian students, despite their legal presence and absence of criminal charges.

Khalil's detainment has sparked accusations of suppressing free speech against the U.S. government's support for Israel. His legal team contends his deportation represents a misuse of immigration law, aimed at silencing criticism of foreign policy. The case remains closely watched as it proceeds through the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

