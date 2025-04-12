Kaizen Que's CSR Initiative: Boosting Bengaluru Police with Cutting-Edge Tech

In a bid to enhance public safety and bolster police productivity, Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on upgrading the technology at the Hulimavu Police Station in Bengaluru. The initiative, which includes new desktops, laptops, and high-end all-in-one printers, aims to streamline operations and facilitate seamless mobility for police personnel.

Speaking on the initiative, Piyush Gupta, Director of Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the critical role of technology in improving daily operations for police officers who work long hours to maintain law and order. Gupta noted that the CSR effort reflects the company's values and mission to positively impact the community beyond profit margins.

The initiative has been praised by Kumaraswamy B G, Police Inspector at Hulimavu Police Station, who acknowledged the operational benefits of updated infrastructure. Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd. plans to roll out further CSR projects to address infrastructure gaps in essential services, driven by directors Rekha Gupta, Preeti Gupta, Piyush Gupta, and Pankhuri Omar.

(With inputs from agencies.)