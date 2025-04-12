Left Menu

Kaizen Que's CSR Initiative: Boosting Bengaluru Police with Cutting-Edge Tech

Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd. has launched a CSR initiative to upgrade the Hulimavu Police Station in Bengaluru with advanced technology. This effort focuses on enhancing police productivity with new desktops, laptops, and all-in-one printers. The initiative aims to support the dedicated police force and improve public service infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:51 IST
Kaizen Que's CSR Initiative: Boosting Bengaluru Police with Cutting-Edge Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to enhance public safety and bolster police productivity, Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on upgrading the technology at the Hulimavu Police Station in Bengaluru. The initiative, which includes new desktops, laptops, and high-end all-in-one printers, aims to streamline operations and facilitate seamless mobility for police personnel.

Speaking on the initiative, Piyush Gupta, Director of Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the critical role of technology in improving daily operations for police officers who work long hours to maintain law and order. Gupta noted that the CSR effort reflects the company's values and mission to positively impact the community beyond profit margins.

The initiative has been praised by Kumaraswamy B G, Police Inspector at Hulimavu Police Station, who acknowledged the operational benefits of updated infrastructure. Kaizen Que Pvt. Ltd. plans to roll out further CSR projects to address infrastructure gaps in essential services, driven by directors Rekha Gupta, Preeti Gupta, Piyush Gupta, and Pankhuri Omar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025