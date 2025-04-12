West Bengal Rejects Central Waqf Law Amidst Violent Unrest
Amid violent protests in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state, emphasizing that the law was enacted by the central government. She urged calm and warned against political exploitation of religious sentiments.
12-04-2025
In a statement on Saturday, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be enforced in the state following violent protests.
The protests, which erupted in several districts, saw vehicles torched and roads blocked. Banerjee attributed responsibility for the unrest to the central government's legislation, urging citizens not to resort to unlawful acts.
Emphasizing the importance of peace, Banerjee condemned the use of religion for political gains and warned of legal action against riot inciters, promoting a message of harmony and coexistence.
