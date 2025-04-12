Left Menu

Police Firing in Odisha: Accused Injured During Escape Attempt

In Odisha's Jharsuguda district, two accused in a minor girl's rape case were injured during a police shooting as they attempted to escape custody. Identified as Sheikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, the individuals seized a police revolver, prompting officers to fire. Both are now hospitalized with stable conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:25 IST
Authorities in Odisha's Jharsuguda district reported that two individuals accused of involvement in the rape of a minor were injured in a police firing incident on Saturday. The accused, named Sheikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, attempted to flee custody by seizing a police weapon.

According to IGP (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal, the incident occurred as the suspects were being transported to court. In an attempt to escape, they snatched a revolver and threatened officers, prompting police to open fire.

Both accused have sustained leg injuries and are receiving treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable, with Sheikh Asif facing additional charges related to death threats against the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

