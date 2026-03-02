Left Menu

Stabbing Incident at Delhi School: Police Make Arrest

A 21-year-old man, Sumit, was arrested for his role in a knife attack on two teenage brothers at a Delhi school. The incident was triggered by a rivalry among students. The police are continuing efforts to apprehend other involved suspects, following a case registration on February 24.

  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move, Delhi Police has apprehended a 21-year-old individual, identified as Sumit, for his alleged participation in a violent incident at a government school in Haiderpur. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident involving two teenage brothers, which was reported following a long-standing student rivalry.

The altercation escalated on February 23, when Sumit, accompanied by his associates, purportedly attacked the brothers with a knife. Local residents, alerted by the victims' mother, intervened, forcing the assailants to flee.

The victims were immediately taken to a hospital, where medical examinations confirmed they suffered from deep knife wounds. A case was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station the following day, prompting police actions to identify and detain Sumit. Investigations and efforts continue to bring other involved parties to justice.

