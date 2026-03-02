Stabbing Incident at Delhi School: Police Make Arrest

In a swift move, Delhi Police has apprehended a 21-year-old individual, identified as Sumit, for his alleged participation in a violent incident at a government school in Haiderpur. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident involving two teenage brothers, which was reported following a long-standing student rivalry.

The altercation escalated on February 23, when Sumit, accompanied by his associates, purportedly attacked the brothers with a knife. Local residents, alerted by the victims' mother, intervened, forcing the assailants to flee.

The victims were immediately taken to a hospital, where medical examinations confirmed they suffered from deep knife wounds. A case was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station the following day, prompting police actions to identify and detain Sumit. Investigations and efforts continue to bring other involved parties to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)