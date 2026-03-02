Tragic Altercation Near Delhi Metro: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing
Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man to death near Samaypur Badli Metro station in outer north Delhi. The incident stemmed from an argument while consuming alcohol. The victim, Ankit, was declared dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were arrested following the death of a 20-year-old man, Ankit, near Samaypur Badli Metro station in outer north Delhi. The fatal incident occurred on Sunday during an altercation, leading to Ankit being stabbed.
According to the police report, Ankit and the two accused, Shashi Bhushan and Shivam, were consuming alcohol together when tensions escalated. Ankit was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime and have placed the two suspects under guard at Burari Hospital due to injuries sustained during the scuffle. Further investigation is underway to determine the precise sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
