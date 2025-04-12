Left Menu

Clashes and Tragedy in Murshidabad: The Unfolding Crisis

Two individuals lost their lives, and another was injured amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Clashes resulted in arrests and police action, as law enforcement works to restore order. Violence stemmed from opposition to the controversial Act sparking unrest across the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were tragically killed in Murshidabad's Samserganj area, West Bengal, during violent clashes concerning protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. An IPS officer confirmed the deaths occurred inside their Jafrabad residence, where the victims, a father and son, sustained multiple stab wounds.

The duo was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, and family members allege the house was looted and the occupants fatally attacked. Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators, with local residents and families involved in the inquiry.

In a related incident, one person suffered a bullet injury in Dhulian, part of the growing unrest. As clashes injured 15 policemen, authorities conducted patrols and made 118 arrests, anticipating further detentions. Large-scale violence has erupted in opposition to the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

