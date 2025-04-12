Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Arrest in BJP Leader's Residence Blast

The main perpetrator behind the grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar has been captured in Delhi. Saidul Ameen was caught with help from central agencies. The attack, linked to ISI and gangsters, aimed to incite communal tension in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:47 IST
Major Breakthrough: Arrest in BJP Leader's Residence Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of a key suspect in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence marks a significant breakthrough, according to Punjab Police. Saidul Ameen, a native of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Delhi, as confirmed by Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

An intensive multi-state manhunt led to Ameen's capture with the support of central agencies and Delhi Police. The grenade attack, damaging property but causing no injuries, has been linked to a plot orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and affiliated gang networks, including associates of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify additional conspirators, potential handlers, and financial supporters of the attack, which aims to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab. The police also arrested an accomplice, revealing connections to Pakistani-based Babbar Khalsa International, expanding the investigation's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025