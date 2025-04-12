Major Breakthrough: Arrest in BJP Leader's Residence Blast

The arrest of a key suspect in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence marks a significant breakthrough, according to Punjab Police. Saidul Ameen, a native of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Delhi, as confirmed by Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

An intensive multi-state manhunt led to Ameen's capture with the support of central agencies and Delhi Police. The grenade attack, damaging property but causing no injuries, has been linked to a plot orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and affiliated gang networks, including associates of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify additional conspirators, potential handlers, and financial supporters of the attack, which aims to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab. The police also arrested an accomplice, revealing connections to Pakistani-based Babbar Khalsa International, expanding the investigation's scope.

