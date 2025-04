Rising Maoist Activity Sparks Concerns in Odisha's Mineral Districts

The opposition BJD has raised alarms about escalating Maoist activities in Odisha's mineral-rich districts of Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Keonjhar, a claim made by former minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai during a press conference at the BJD's headquarters.

Contradicting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's recent assembly statement on the decline of Naxal activities, Ghadai cited consistent media reports about armed Maoists mobilizing in local areas, forcefully recruiting and extorting money.

The BJD calls for greater transparency from the government, urging it to explain measures aimed at curbing Maoist activity, amid concerns of internal security deterioration and potential negative impacts on investment in these districts.

