Left Menu

High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amid Murshidabad Unrest

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of CAPF in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violence linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The court aims to provide security and maintain peace in the area, which has seen deaths and numerous arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:49 IST
High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amid Murshidabad Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the violence-stricken Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The unrest, stemming from protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has resulted in multiple fatalities and over 100 arrests.

Justice Soumen Sen, leading the division bench, emphasized that citizen safety and peace are paramount. The CAPF units will coordinate with state authorities to restore order, with further details to be submitted by both state and central governments.

The court's intervention followed a petition by Suvendu Adhikari, seeking increased security measures. The decision, resulting from an urgent hearing, has been welcomed by various officials including Governor CV Ananda Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025