High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amid Murshidabad Unrest

In a decisive move, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to the violence-stricken Murshidabad district in West Bengal. The unrest, stemming from protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has resulted in multiple fatalities and over 100 arrests.

Justice Soumen Sen, leading the division bench, emphasized that citizen safety and peace are paramount. The CAPF units will coordinate with state authorities to restore order, with further details to be submitted by both state and central governments.

The court's intervention followed a petition by Suvendu Adhikari, seeking increased security measures. The decision, resulting from an urgent hearing, has been welcomed by various officials including Governor CV Ananda Bose.

