Delhi Police Nabs Six Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Transgender Impersonators

The Delhi Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, including two individuals posing as transgenders, to avoid detection amidst security concerns. The accused, who entered India illegally, have been involved in using forged documents to reside in the country. They await deportation after verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, the Delhi Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including two individuals disguising themselves as transgenders, amidst serious allegations of illegal entry into the country.

The accused, identified as Mahi, Tanya, Aklima Bibi, Ambrose, Md Kamal, and Mahbub Alam, were captured from various locations across southwest Delhi and Rohini. Authorities revealed they were employing fake documents to live in India.

Further investigations exposed a network involving facilitators helping them blend into society. Officers confirmed they have been transported to deportation centers pending official procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

