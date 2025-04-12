Delhi Police Nabs Six Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Transgender Impersonators

In a significant security operation, the Delhi Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including two individuals disguising themselves as transgenders, amidst serious allegations of illegal entry into the country.

The accused, identified as Mahi, Tanya, Aklima Bibi, Ambrose, Md Kamal, and Mahbub Alam, were captured from various locations across southwest Delhi and Rohini. Authorities revealed they were employing fake documents to live in India.

Further investigations exposed a network involving facilitators helping them blend into society. Officers confirmed they have been transported to deportation centers pending official procedures.

