Delhi Police Nabs Six Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Transgender Impersonators
The Delhi Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals, including two individuals posing as transgenders, to avoid detection amidst security concerns. The accused, who entered India illegally, have been involved in using forged documents to reside in the country. They await deportation after verification.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, the Delhi Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including two individuals disguising themselves as transgenders, amidst serious allegations of illegal entry into the country.
The accused, identified as Mahi, Tanya, Aklima Bibi, Ambrose, Md Kamal, and Mahbub Alam, were captured from various locations across southwest Delhi and Rohini. Authorities revealed they were employing fake documents to live in India.
Further investigations exposed a network involving facilitators helping them blend into society. Officers confirmed they have been transported to deportation centers pending official procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions
US judge halts deportation of Turkish student at Tufts
Judge Halts Trump's Fast-Track Deportation Policy
Judicial Block on Controversial Deportations Amid Safety Concerns
Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Doctoral Student