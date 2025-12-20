Corsica Knife Incident Highlights Heightened Festive Security Concerns

A knife-wielding man was shot dead by police in Corsica on Saturday after he threatened bystanders and shopkeepers, highlighting the intensified security measures implemented across France during the festive season.

Authorities received an emergency call around noon, reporting an individual brandishing a knife in the city of Ajaccio. The suspect had left the initial scene before police arrived but was subsequently found elsewhere in the city center.

Despite officers urging the 26-year-old to drop the weapon, he refused to comply. Non-lethal methods, including an electrical impulse weapon, were ineffective. As he advanced, officers resorted to gunfire, resulting in his death at the scene, despite emergency services' intervention. One officer suffered minor injuries. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reaffirmed the importance of maintaining high vigilance during the season, promising more public patrols.

(With inputs from agencies.)