Left Menu

Corsica Knife Incident Highlights Heightened Festive Security Concerns

In Corsica, police shot dead a knife-wielding man threatening people in Ajaccio. The man ignored orders and non-lethal measures, advancing on officers, leading to fatal gunfire. Security is tightened during the festive season, with French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez emphasizing heightened vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajaccio | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:20 IST
Corsica Knife Incident Highlights Heightened Festive Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A knife-wielding man was shot dead by police in Corsica on Saturday after he threatened bystanders and shopkeepers, highlighting the intensified security measures implemented across France during the festive season.

Authorities received an emergency call around noon, reporting an individual brandishing a knife in the city of Ajaccio. The suspect had left the initial scene before police arrived but was subsequently found elsewhere in the city center.

Despite officers urging the 26-year-old to drop the weapon, he refused to comply. Non-lethal methods, including an electrical impulse weapon, were ineffective. As he advanced, officers resorted to gunfire, resulting in his death at the scene, despite emergency services' intervention. One officer suffered minor injuries. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reaffirmed the importance of maintaining high vigilance during the season, promising more public patrols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025