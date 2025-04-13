Left Menu

Mistaken Deportation: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Controversy

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador, remains imprisoned. Despite a US Supreme Court ruling, the Trump administration has yet to clarify efforts for his return. Garcia, accused but not charged with MS-13 affiliation, was protected from deportation due to potential persecution risks.

The Trump administration is under scrutiny after confirming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, remains confined in a notorious prison there. Despite a US Supreme Court order mandating his return, the administration has yet to outline specific steps for compliance.

Filed statements reveal that Abrego Garcia, held under El Salvador's authority, is currently in the Terrorism Confinement Centre. This comes amid growing frustration from US District Judge Paula Xinis, who has demanded clarity on his status and plans for his return.

Abrego Garcia's deportation, described as an 'administrative error,' has raised concerns, especially since he was protected from deportation due to serious persecution threats in El Salvador. The man had lived in the US for 14 years, working in construction, raising a family, and without any criminal charges.

