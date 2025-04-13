Manipur's Alarming Rise in Minor Rape Cases
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district in connection with the rape and murder of a girl. Her body was found in a forest with torn clothes and injury marks. This incident marks the third case involving minors in the district in less than a month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:38 IST
- India
A grim series of events has shaken Manipur's Churachandpur district, as a 21-year-old male suspect was detained following the brutal rape and murder of a young girl.
The girl's body was discovered in a remote forest on Friday, clad in torn clothes and bearing injury marks from the attack.
This recent tragedy underscores a troubling pattern, marking the third case of rape involving minors in the district in less than a month, prompting strong demands for justice from local organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
