Manipur's Alarming Rise in Minor Rape Cases

A grim series of events has shaken Manipur's Churachandpur district, as a 21-year-old male suspect was detained following the brutal rape and murder of a young girl.

The girl's body was discovered in a remote forest on Friday, clad in torn clothes and bearing injury marks from the attack.

This recent tragedy underscores a troubling pattern, marking the third case of rape involving minors in the district in less than a month, prompting strong demands for justice from local organizations.

