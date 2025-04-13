Left Menu

Delhi High Court Targets Illegal Borewells: A Growing Threat

The Delhi High Court highlights the gravity of illegal borewell extraction, describing it as a sin against water conservation. The court warns of potential water crises similar to Johannesburg's and mandates a property survey with strict penalties for violators to protect Delhi's depleting water levels.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently issued a stark warning on the illegal extraction of water through borewells, labeling the activity as akin to a sin. Emphasizing the dangerous depletion of groundwater levels in Delhi, the court warned that such unchecked activities could lead to severe water shortages, reminiscent of the crisis faced by Johannesburg a few years prior.

In a plea heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, it was highlighted that unauthorized borewells were installed at a construction site on Goenka Road, as detailed by petitioner Sunil Kumar Sharma. Responding to this, the court ordered a comprehensive survey of the building, mandating participation from high-ranking officials of the MCD, DJB, and local police.

The court stipulated that should any illegal borewells be confirmed as operational, immediate corrective actions must be taken by the authorities. It further instructed that historical data on any previously functional borewells be included in the report, with potential environmental compensation on the horizon for building owners damaging water resources, pending a subsequent hearing on July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

