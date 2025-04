Strengthening Ties: China and Indonesia's Strategic Partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the significance of China's strategic partnership with Indonesia in conversation with President Prabowo Subianto, as reported by Xinhua News Agency. This engagement takes on greater importance as both leaders commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between their nations.

In addition to strengthening relations with Indonesia, Beijing is encouraging other countries to unify against U.S. import tariffs, introduced by President Donald Trump. This move is part of a broader strategy to maintain international stability.

Xi Jinping's upcoming visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia aim to bolster connections with neighboring Southeast Asian nations, as China navigates increased trade tensions with the United States.

