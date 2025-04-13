Left Menu

Devastating Strike: Ukraine's Heart Shattered on Palm Sunday

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Palm Sunday killed 21 people and injured 83 in Sumy, Ukraine. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack and demanded international action against Moscow. Ukrainian Interior Minister Klymenko highlighted the deliberate targeting of civilians on a religious holiday. The incident followed a diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

In a horrific incident on Palm Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile strike in Sumy, northern Ukraine, left 21 dead and 83 wounded. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the attack targeted civilians caught in its path, including those traveling in vehicles and public transport.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently condemned the strike, deeming it one of the deadliest of the year, and urged a strong international response. He labeled the assault as terror, pointing to the deliberate timing with a significant religious day, underscoring the need for pressure against Russia to expedite peace.

The missile strike came shortly after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow, seeking a Ukraine peace deal. The situation remains dire as Russian missile and drone attacks persist, with Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of violating a moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes.

