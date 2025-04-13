Devastating Strike: Ukraine's Heart Shattered on Palm Sunday

In a horrific incident on Palm Sunday, a Russian ballistic missile strike in Sumy, northern Ukraine, left 21 dead and 83 wounded. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the attack targeted civilians caught in its path, including those traveling in vehicles and public transport.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently condemned the strike, deeming it one of the deadliest of the year, and urged a strong international response. He labeled the assault as terror, pointing to the deliberate timing with a significant religious day, underscoring the need for pressure against Russia to expedite peace.

The missile strike came shortly after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow, seeking a Ukraine peace deal. The situation remains dire as Russian missile and drone attacks persist, with Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of violating a moratorium on energy infrastructure strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)