Left Menu

AIMPLB Rallies Against 'Unconstitutional' Waqf Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) plans a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 19, as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi labels the act unconstitutional. The protest aims to highlight the Act's impact on Muslims and urge the government to reconsider its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:15 IST
AIMPLB Rallies Against 'Unconstitutional' Waqf Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, scheduled for April 19. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed on Sunday that the meeting will occur at AIMIM's headquarters, Darussalam, led by AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

Owaisi, addressing reporters, indicated that the protest would see participation from members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as other Muslim organizations from both states. The gathering aims to communicate the perceived adverse effects of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on the Waqf.

The AIMIM chief criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed with the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, as unconstitutional. Owaisi accused the BJP government of infringing on constitutional articles, alleging that the Act is detrimental to Muslims. He urged for nationwide peaceful protests and the reconsideration of the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025