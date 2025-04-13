AIMPLB Rallies Against 'Unconstitutional' Waqf Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a protest meeting against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, scheduled for April 19. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed on Sunday that the meeting will occur at AIMIM's headquarters, Darussalam, led by AIMPLB president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

Owaisi, addressing reporters, indicated that the protest would see participation from members of the Muslim Personal Law Board from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as other Muslim organizations from both states. The gathering aims to communicate the perceived adverse effects of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on the Waqf.

The AIMIM chief criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed with the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, as unconstitutional. Owaisi accused the BJP government of infringing on constitutional articles, alleging that the Act is detrimental to Muslims. He urged for nationwide peaceful protests and the reconsideration of the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)