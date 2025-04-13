Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Controversial Adoption Deed in Property Dispute

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in an Allahabad High Court decision, rejecting an adoption deed that aimed to exclude daughters from inheriting their father's estate. The ruling emphasized the non-compliance with legal requirements, as the adoption lacked the wife's consent, leaving the daughters' inheritance rights intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:11 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Controversial Adoption Deed in Property Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has declined to intervene in a contentious property dispute, siding with the Allahabad High Court's decision to invalidate a decades-old adoption deed. This case involves Ashok Kumar, who claimed rights to the property of Bhuneshwar Singh through an adoption allegedly conducted in 1967. However, the court found the adoption deed to be a strategic attempt to deprive Singh's daughters, Shiv Kumari Devi and Harmunia, of their rightful inheritance.

The crux of the matter revolves around the non-compliance with essential legal prerequisites for adoption, most notably the absence of consent from Singh's wife. The high court, along with the Supreme Court, noted that the procedural requirements outlined in the Maintenance and Adoption Act 1956 were not met, weakening Kumar's claim.

Justice Surya Kant remarked on the common practice in rural areas to disinherit daughters through dubious adoption proceedings. Upholding the high court's ruling, the Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of adherence to legal sanctities to protect rightful inheritances, marking a noteworthy precedent in property inheritance cases involving adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025