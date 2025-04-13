Left Menu

U.S. Trade Representative Shifts Electronics Tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that electronics previously exempted from President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still under tariff restrictions, now categorized under national security tariffs. This shift requires ongoing investigations into sectors like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors before implementing tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:25 IST
In a significant trade policy adjustment, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Sunday that electronics previously excluded from President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will now face tariffs under a national security category.

The new categorization indicates that these products will be subject to an investigative process before tariffs can be enacted, highlighting strategic areas such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.

Greer made these comments during an interview on CBS' 'Face the Nation,' emphasizing the strategic studies underway to ensure comprehensive assessment before additional tariffs are applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

