U.S. Trade Representative Shifts Electronics Tariffs

In a significant trade policy adjustment, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Sunday that electronics previously excluded from President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs will now face tariffs under a national security category.

The new categorization indicates that these products will be subject to an investigative process before tariffs can be enacted, highlighting strategic areas such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and metals.

Greer made these comments during an interview on CBS' 'Face the Nation,' emphasizing the strategic studies underway to ensure comprehensive assessment before additional tariffs are applied.

(With inputs from agencies.)