Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza Hospital

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israeli missiles targeted the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, suspected of being exploited by Hamas fighters. The attack disrupted emergency services and necessitated urgent evacuations, though no casualties were reported in the strike.

Israel's military asserted pre-strike measures aimed at minimizing civilian harm, though Hamas disputes the claim, demanding an international inquiry. The incident has intensified criticism against Israel's approach to conflict management, particularly concerning vital medical facilities.

The strikes coincide with delicate ceasefire talks in Cairo, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The humanitarian toll and strategic complexities compound an already volatile and distressing situation for Gaza's residents, many of whom have been rendered homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)