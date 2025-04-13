Missiles from Yemen Target Israel Amid Heightened Tensions

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported an attempted interception of missiles originating from Yemen on Sunday, setting off air raid sirens across various parts of Israel.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the interceptions were successful. The military continues to investigate the incident, noting that two missiles were seemingly launched from Yemen.

The sirens disrupted the evening in Jerusalem at approximately 1816 local time (1516 GMT), adding to regional anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)