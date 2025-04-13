Left Menu

Missiles from Yemen Target Israel Amid Heightened Tensions

The Israeli military attempted to intercept missiles launched from Yemen, causing air raid sirens in Israel. The success of the interceptions is unclear, as military reviews are still ongoing. This incident raises concerns regarding increasing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:05 IST
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported an attempted interception of missiles originating from Yemen on Sunday, setting off air raid sirens across various parts of Israel.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the interceptions were successful. The military continues to investigate the incident, noting that two missiles were seemingly launched from Yemen.

The sirens disrupted the evening in Jerusalem at approximately 1816 local time (1516 GMT), adding to regional anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

