Controversial Claims Ignite Tensions: Opposition Leader Under Fire in Punjab
Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, faces charges for allegedly misleading claims about bombs in Punjab. An FIR was filed under various sections for spreading false information that threatens national security. Despite police questioning, Bajwa refused to reveal his information source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab State Assembly, is embroiled in controversy following claims that bombs had infiltrated the region.
The Punjab Police registered charges against Bajwa under accusations of spreading false information that could jeopardize the country's sovereignty.
Despite intense police questioning, Bajwa did not disclose the source of his claims, insisting that it was a serious law and order issue.
