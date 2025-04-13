Left Menu

Controversial Claims Ignite Tensions: Opposition Leader Under Fire in Punjab

Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, faces charges for allegedly misleading claims about bombs in Punjab. An FIR was filed under various sections for spreading false information that threatens national security. Despite police questioning, Bajwa refused to reveal his information source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:20 IST
Controversial Claims Ignite Tensions: Opposition Leader Under Fire in Punjab
Leader of Opposition
  • Country:
  • India

Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab State Assembly, is embroiled in controversy following claims that bombs had infiltrated the region.

The Punjab Police registered charges against Bajwa under accusations of spreading false information that could jeopardize the country's sovereignty.

Despite intense police questioning, Bajwa did not disclose the source of his claims, insisting that it was a serious law and order issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025