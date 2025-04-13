Navigating Danger: The GPS Spoofing Threat on Humanitarian Missions

In a concerning development, Indian Air Force transport aircraft tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Myanmar encountered 'GPS spoofing' last month, leading to heightened security alarms. Military establishment sources revealed on Sunday that tampered GPS signals forced pilots to resort to backup systems.

The first relief consignment was dispatched on March 29 via a C-130 J aircraft, and pilots reported interference while navigating Myanmar's airspace. Of the six military aircraft, most experienced GPS spoofing, which misleads navigation by producing false signals, posing significant threats to aviation safety.

Despite no official comment from the Indian Air Force, sources acknowledge the challenges in probing such incidents in foreign airspace. The majority of the aircraft landed successfully in Yangon, Nay-Pyi-Daw, and Mandalay. Operation Brahma was launched to aid Myanmar after a devastating earthquake.

(With inputs from agencies.)