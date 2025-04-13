Left Menu

Violence Erupts Over Waqf Act Amendment in Murshidabad

The district of Murshidabad in West Bengal saw violent protests linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in three deaths and injuring several people. Political parties are blaming each other as tensions persist. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and intensified security measures to maintain control.

Murshidabad district in West Bengal has experienced violent protests related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with paramilitary forces deployed in various areas to ensure security. The unrest has left three people dead and numerous others injured, amplifying political tensions between parties as they exchange accusations.

Governor C V Ananda Bose remains in ongoing discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the central government carefully observes the situation in this predominantly Muslim district. Despite no new violent incidents reported, authorities arrested 12 more individuals overnight, raising the total number of arrests to 150.

Security forces continue to enforce prohibitory measures under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Yet, political dialogues surrounding communal tensions and governance are intensifying. Amid accusations of religious polarization and appeasement politics, both local leaders and prominent clerics emphasize the need for responsible discourse and community dialogue.

