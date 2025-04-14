Left Menu

Controversial Deportations by U.S. Amid Trump-Bukele Summit

The U.S. deported 10 alleged gang members to El Salvador ahead of a White House meeting between Presidents Trump and Bukele. The deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act are contested, as critics argue there is insufficient evidence to label them gang members, prompting legal challenges.

Controversial Deportations by U.S. Amid Trump-Bukele Summit
The United States has recently deported ten individuals it claims are gang members to El Salvador, just before a significant meeting at the White House between President Donald Trump and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deportation in a post on social media platform X.

Marco Rubio emphasized that the collaboration between Trump and Bukele has become a regional model for security and prosperity, an alliance set to be solidified during their forthcoming meeting. Trump commended Bukele's efforts to take back individuals labeled as 'enemy aliens' from the U.S., citing joint efforts to eradicate terrorist organizations.

Subsequent tensions have arisen over the Trump administration's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to send hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador, many of whom claim to lack ties to gangs. Legal battles are now underway, challenging the government to provide evidence for its assertions and ensure migrant rights to contest deportations are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

