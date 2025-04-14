Left Menu

Trump's Semiconductor Tariff Rollout: Flexibility and Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump announced upcoming semiconductor tariffs, possibly impacting smartphones and computers. Flexibility is hinted, yet the tech sector could face new duties. Despite tariff exclusions, the conflict escalates with market swings. Critics urge clearer policies as economic risks loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:35 IST
Trump's Semiconductor Tariff Rollout: Flexibility and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to announce new tariffs on imported semiconductors in the coming week. This move suggests that even though smartphones and computers have been temporarily exempted from reciprocal tariffs, they may soon face fiscal pressures as part of Trump's campaign to overhaul semiconductor trade.

During a trip back to Washington, Trump elaborated on the necessity to produce semiconductors domestically and signaled potential flexibility in tariff applications. Meanwhile, a national security trade probe has been announced to scrutinize the semiconductor industry and the broader electronics supply chain.

Market volatility has risen, with Wall Street experiencing significant fluctuations comparable to the early pandemic months. The administration's tariff strategy, including potential new levies on smartphones and computers, prompts concerns from market analysts and political figures who suggest reevaluation to mitigate economic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025