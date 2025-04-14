New Zealand Unveils $13.5M Tourism Campaign to Boost Global Visitor Numbers

In a major push to position New Zealand as a top-tier global tourism destination, the New Zealand Government has announced a $13.5 million investment in international marketing, aiming to significantly boost visitor arrivals and stimulate economic growth across the country.

The initiative, unveiled by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, forms a key part of the Government’s strategy to support industries with high growth potential while creating jobs and economic opportunities for New Zealanders.

“We’re a Government relentlessly focused on growing the economy so Kiwis can get ahead,” Minister Upston said during the announcement. “Tourism is bouncing back fast and we’re doubling down to accelerate that recovery and make it stronger than ever.”

Focused Global Outreach

The new funding will be directed to Tourism New Zealand, the government agency responsible for promoting New Zealand to overseas visitors. The campaign will focus on six key international markets:

Australia

China

United States

India

Germany

South Korea

These countries have been selected for their high potential based on current travel trends, existing visitor interest, and airline connectivity. Together, they represent millions of potential travelers who are already considering international travel—and who, according to Tourism New Zealand, are highly receptive to marketing campaigns promoting New Zealand's unique appeal.

Minister Upston emphasized the tangible impact that such marketing efforts have had in the past.

“We know international marketing works. Around 14% of our holiday visitors say they were directly influenced by Tourism New Zealand’s campaigns. This is our opportunity to expand that influence.”

Aiming for Big Returns

The government expects this investment to generate over 23,000 additional international visitors, who will inject more than $100 million in direct tourism spending into the economy. This spending will ripple through accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, transport operators, retail stores, attractions, and regional tourism hubs.

“Every visitor we bring in contributes to local jobs, supports small businesses, and helps regional economies thrive,” Upston said. “This is not just about tourism operators—it’s about our cafés, shops, transport services, and the wider economy.”

Building on Momentum

Tourism has shown encouraging signs of recovery since border restrictions eased, with international arrivals steadily rising and traveler interest growing across digital platforms. The new campaign aims to capitalize on this momentum by amplifying New Zealand’s global presence with compelling, culturally rich, and emotionally resonant marketing campaigns.

New Zealand’s “Everyone Must Go!” campaign, which targeted the Australian market, has already delivered promising results by reigniting interest from one of the country’s most critical visitor bases. Australia consistently ranks as New Zealand’s largest inbound market, and its proximity allows for flexible and repeat travel.

“We’ve seen strong interest from our neighbours in Australia, but now we’re turning up the volume across other key markets too,” said Upston.

What the Campaign Will Include

While specific campaign plans are still in development, Tourism New Zealand has indicated that the expanded marketing efforts will include:

High-impact digital advertising on travel platforms and social media

Targeted storytelling campaigns focused on culture, nature, food, and adventure

Collaborations with influencers and global travel personalities

Video content highlighting lesser-known regions to promote dispersal of tourism spending

On-the-ground promotional events in key cities across the six target countries

Tourism New Zealand will also work closely with airlines, travel agents, and media outlets to convert interest into bookings, supporting both peak and off-peak travel periods to balance visitor flow year-round.

Reinforcing New Zealand's Global Brand

With the world opening up and travelers seeking meaningful, sustainable experiences, New Zealand’s blend of natural beauty, rich indigenous culture, safety, and adventure tourism offers a compelling package.

“New Zealand is already on many people’s dream destination list,” said Upston. “Now, we want to give them that extra reason to book the trip and experience what makes Aotearoa so special.”

The tourism sector was one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while domestic tourism helped fill some of the gaps, international visitor spend is critical for long-term sustainability and growth. Pre-pandemic, tourism was New Zealand’s largest export industry, contributing over $40 billion to GDP and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Industry and Regional Benefits

The announcement has been welcomed by regional tourism organizations and industry bodies who see the campaign as a crucial step to revitalizing tourism across the country—not just in popular destinations like Queenstown and Rotorua, but in smaller towns and remote regions that offer authentic Kiwi experiences.

“This funding boost ensures that we can reach the right audiences at the right time with the right message,” said a spokesperson from Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA). “It helps support the entire tourism ecosystem—from city hotels to rural adventure guides.”

What's Next?

Minister Upston confirmed that more detailed campaign announcements will follow in the coming months, with a rollout planned for mid-to-late 2025, aligning with key international travel booking windows.

“2025 is our chance to show the world that New Zealand tourism is not just open—but thriving. We have a vibrant story to tell, and now we’ll have the tools to tell it louder and further than ever before.”

As the tourism industry continues its upward trajectory, the $13.5 million investment is seen as a strategic lever to maximize New Zealand’s global visibility and secure its place as a must-visit destination in the minds of travelers around the world.