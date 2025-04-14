South Korea Navigates US Tariff and LNG Talks Amid Defense Cost Discussions

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had initiated immediate tariff discussions involving South Korea, Japan, and India, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Han anticipates a forthcoming video dialogue between U.S. and South Korean officials regarding the Alaska LNG project.

During an economic security task force meeting, Han conveyed that Trump was satisfied with South Korea's detailed position on tariff negotiations. Han pledged potential direct communication with Trump to achieve collaborative progress on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shipbuilding sectors, Yonhap News cited.

South Korea is eyeing the Alaska LNG project, linked to Trump's strategy to elevate U.S. gas exports. However, involvement depends on negotiations with Washington, given the project's profitability concerns. Meanwhile, discussions on defending costs for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea might feature in the broader negotiations, with Seoul preparing for diverse outcomes.

