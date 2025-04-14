Left Menu

South Korea Navigates US Tariff and LNG Talks Amid Defense Cost Discussions

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo has revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump initiated talks on tariffs with South Korea, Japan, and India. He expects video talks on the Alaska LNG project soon. South Korea is considering its cooperation in LNG and shipbuilding as strategic negotiating points in wider trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:26 IST
South Korea Navigates US Tariff and LNG Talks Amid Defense Cost Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced that U.S. President Donald Trump had initiated immediate tariff discussions involving South Korea, Japan, and India, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Han anticipates a forthcoming video dialogue between U.S. and South Korean officials regarding the Alaska LNG project.

During an economic security task force meeting, Han conveyed that Trump was satisfied with South Korea's detailed position on tariff negotiations. Han pledged potential direct communication with Trump to achieve collaborative progress on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shipbuilding sectors, Yonhap News cited.

South Korea is eyeing the Alaska LNG project, linked to Trump's strategy to elevate U.S. gas exports. However, involvement depends on negotiations with Washington, given the project's profitability concerns. Meanwhile, discussions on defending costs for U.S. troops stationed in South Korea might feature in the broader negotiations, with Seoul preparing for diverse outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025