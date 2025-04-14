India's Pursuit: Zero Tolerance Converts to Action Against Fugitive Mehul Choksi

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is firming its stance on corruption with a zero-tolerance approach, as highlighted by the Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary. He assured that efforts are ongoing to extradite fugitive Mehul Choksi, involved in the PNB bank fraud, back to India.

Official reports confirmed Choksi's arrest in Belgium, following persistent requests from Indian enforcement agencies like the CBI and ED. The arrest marks a significant step in the long-standing Rs 13,000 crore financial scam case, involving Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi.

Choksi, who had been residing in Antigua since 2018, was located while purportedly seeking medical treatment in Belgium. Chaudhary reaffirmed the government's commitment to retrieving the country's wealth and restoring it to the people, as espoused by Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)