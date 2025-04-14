Tensions Rise: Russia's Military Justification in Sumy
The Kremlin stated that Russia targets only military-related sites following an attack on Sumy, Ukraine. The incident resulted in 34 deaths and 117 injuries, as per Ukrainian reports. The situation underscores the ongoing conflict and international scrutiny on Russia's military actions.
Updated: 14-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:37 IST
The Kremlin, responding to questions on Monday, asserted that Russian strikes target only military or military-linked locations. This claim came after a deadly attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Ukraine reported on Sunday that two Russian ballistic missiles had struck the city, killing 34 civilians and injuring 117 more. The devastation has heightened international concern over the conflict's human toll.
The contrasting narratives from both nations are fueling global scrutiny of Russia's military strategies and the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.
