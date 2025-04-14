Modi Criticizes Congress Over Waqf Law and Muslim Representation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the Congress party, criticizing its policies on Muslim representation and amendments to the Waqf law. Speaking at Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Modi argued that Congress's actions have historically disadvantaged the broader Muslim community and other marginalized groups.

Modi accused Congress of amending the Waqf law in 2013 to win votes, thereby ignoring the constitutional principles laid by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He argued these changes primarily benefited a select few, including land mafias, while ordinary Muslims remained neglected.

Highlighting his government's recent amendments to the Waqf law, Modi stated these changes aim to protect the rights of disadvantaged groups, ensuring the Waqf land would benefit poor Muslims, widows, and children, moving towards real social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)