Modi Criticizes Congress Over Waqf Law and Muslim Representation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party for its amendments to the Waqf law in 2013, accusing it of appeasing a select few while neglecting the broader Muslim community. Modi emphasized the need for Muslim representation in Congress leadership and policies that benefit marginalized communities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the Congress party, criticizing its policies on Muslim representation and amendments to the Waqf law. Speaking at Hisar's Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Modi argued that Congress's actions have historically disadvantaged the broader Muslim community and other marginalized groups.
Modi accused Congress of amending the Waqf law in 2013 to win votes, thereby ignoring the constitutional principles laid by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He argued these changes primarily benefited a select few, including land mafias, while ordinary Muslims remained neglected.
Highlighting his government's recent amendments to the Waqf law, Modi stated these changes aim to protect the rights of disadvantaged groups, ensuring the Waqf land would benefit poor Muslims, widows, and children, moving towards real social justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Catholic Bishops Back Waqf Act Amendments Pushing for Constitutional Consistency
New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates
Parliament Set for Showdown Over Waqf Bill Amendments
Waqf Bill Amendments Stir up Political Battle
Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required: Rijiju.