Delhi Police Cracks Inter-State Drug Racket: Key Arrests and Cannabis Seizure

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug racket operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The operation resulted in the arrest of two primary members, Raja Kumar and Sajan, and the seizure of more than 36 kg of cannabis, police officials announced on Monday.

Raja Kumar was apprehended near the ITBP camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh road, where he was caught transporting 23.9 kg of cannabis intended for distribution near educational institutions. His arrest subsequently led to the capture of his associate Sajan, 19, from Chandar Vihar, unveiling an additional 12.235 kg of cannabis.

The investigation shed light on the contraband's origins, tracing back to Santosh from Laxmi Nagar, with suspected connections extending to Bihar. It was disclosed that Kumar has been engaged in narcotics distribution to young consumers in the regions of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)