Delhi Police Cracks Inter-State Drug Racket: Key Arrests and Cannabis Seizure

Delhi Police dismantled a drug racket active across Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, arresting two key members and confiscating over 36 kg of cannabis. The operation led to the arrests of Raja Kumar and his associate Sajan, uncovering a distribution network targeting young consumers around educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug racket operating across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The operation resulted in the arrest of two primary members, Raja Kumar and Sajan, and the seizure of more than 36 kg of cannabis, police officials announced on Monday.

Raja Kumar was apprehended near the ITBP camp on Dwarka-Najafgarh road, where he was caught transporting 23.9 kg of cannabis intended for distribution near educational institutions. His arrest subsequently led to the capture of his associate Sajan, 19, from Chandar Vihar, unveiling an additional 12.235 kg of cannabis.

The investigation shed light on the contraband's origins, tracing back to Santosh from Laxmi Nagar, with suspected connections extending to Bihar. It was disclosed that Kumar has been engaged in narcotics distribution to young consumers in the regions of Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the past five years.

