CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Waqf (Amendment) Act as Minority Rights Infringement
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming it undermines the rights of the Muslim minority. Party members at the Congress in Madurai concluded the Act is a threat to democratic and constitutional values. Tarigami urged civil society to speak up against such measures.
Srinagar
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it as an infringement on the rights of the Muslim minority community.
During the party Congress in Madurai, delegates from across the nation, including writers and dedicated activists, unanimously voiced concerns over the Act's implications for minority rights.
Tarigami highlighted the potential threats to the democratic framework and constitutional values, urging civil society, media, and politicians to condemn actions that weaken democratic structures.
