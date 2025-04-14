The Kremlin has issued criticism towards Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, following his remarks about potentially providing Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. Merz's comments were made during an interview with German broadcaster ARD, suggesting that such an action would be contingent on broader European agreement.

Germany, a significant military supporter of Ukraine, has committed approximately 7.1 billion euros in aid for 2024. However, the supply of Taurus missiles, which exceed a range of 300 miles, has yet to be granted despite ongoing requests from Ukraine's leadership.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov argued that Merz's stance indicates a shift towards a more aggressive approach, risking further escalation in the ongoing conflict. According to Peskov, the lack of interest from European capitals in initiating peace talks remains concerning, as they seem to lean towards extending the conflict.

