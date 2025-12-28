Left Menu

Legal Struggles of Migrant Workers: TMC Steps In

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress assists two West Bengal migrant workers, Asit Sarkar and Goutam Barman, falsely accused of being Bangladeshi infiltrators in Mumbai. Despite legal documents proving their citizenship, they were arrested. The TMC criticized BJP's response, highlighting ongoing identity issues facing migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:54 IST
Legal Struggles of Migrant Workers: TMC Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, intervened to assist two West Bengal migrant workers arrested in Mumbai on false allegations of being Bangladeshi infiltrators. The situation highlighted political tensions regarding identity and citizenship among migrants.

Despite belonging to the constituency of Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, the detained individuals, Asit Sarkar and Goutam Barman, did not receive support from him. This prompted criticism from TMC, which accused the BJP of neglecting their plight.

Legal documents, including land ownership and identity proofs, confirmed their status as Indian citizens. They were eventually granted bail, with TMC alleging BJP's misuse of 'Bengali' and 'Bangladeshi' stereotypes to stigmatize migrants.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
2
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
3
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
4
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025