Legal Struggles of Migrant Workers: TMC Steps In

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, intervened to assist two West Bengal migrant workers arrested in Mumbai on false allegations of being Bangladeshi infiltrators. The situation highlighted political tensions regarding identity and citizenship among migrants.

Despite belonging to the constituency of Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, the detained individuals, Asit Sarkar and Goutam Barman, did not receive support from him. This prompted criticism from TMC, which accused the BJP of neglecting their plight.

Legal documents, including land ownership and identity proofs, confirmed their status as Indian citizens. They were eventually granted bail, with TMC alleging BJP's misuse of 'Bengali' and 'Bangladeshi' stereotypes to stigmatize migrants.