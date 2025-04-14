Left Menu

Exposing Glaring Failures: Maharashtra's Sanitation Workers' Dilemma

A social audit reveals critical shortcomings in Maharashtra's approach to protecting sanitation workers. It highlights 18 deaths due to inadequate safety measures and legal protections, underscoring systemic negligence. The audit calls for urgent reforms, mechanised cleaning, and recognition of sanitation work as formal employment with adequate benefits.

Exposing Glaring Failures: Maharashtra's Sanitation Workers' Dilemma
A recent social audit highlights critical oversights by authorities in Maharashtra, revealing 18 sanitation worker deaths between 2021 and 2024. The findings indicate a lack of safety protocols and legal protections, leaving workers vulnerable to serious health risks.

Conducted by the Maharashtra State Society for Social Audit and Transparency, the report criticizes urban local bodies for failing to formally register workers, rendering them ineligible for essential welfare schemes. The audit points to the absence of safety gear and emergency measures across Mumbai, Pune, Parbhani, Satara, and Shirur.

The audit urges comprehensive reforms, including mechanised sewer cleaning and strict enforcement of safety laws. By identifying these critical failures, the report calls attention to a profound policy and human rights issue, demanding immediate government action to protect and empower sanitation workers.

