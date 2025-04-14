Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding HPPCL Engineer's Tragic End Sparks Outrage

Vimal Negi, a HPPCL chief engineer, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. His family alleges workplace harassment and questions the police investigation. Despite filing a case, authorities are allegedly deflecting scrutiny away from responsible parties, leading to public dissatisfaction with law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:18 IST
The unexpected death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), has raised serious questions regarding workplace conduct and police investigations in the region. Found deceased under mysterious circumstances on March 18 in Gobind Sagar Lake, Bilaspur, the incident has compelled Negi's family members to seek justice and clarity.

Amid allegations of workplace harassment, Negi's relatives have continued to express dissatisfaction with the investigation. The family sat on a dharna in Shimla with the late engineer's body, alleging that Negi was subjected to severe mistreatment by his superiors, forcing him to work long hours despite his ill health.

Instead of focusing on those accused of harassment, police investigations seemingly emphasize scrutinizing Negi's personal assets, leading the family to believe that the truth is being diverted. The dissatisfaction has magnified distrust toward the state's law enforcement, adding pressure on authorities to act swifter and more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

