Water Outflows Reduced at Bloemhof Dam While Vaal Dam Maintains Open Gates

The Department of Water and Sanitation has announced a further reduction in water outflows at the Bloemhof Dam, while the Vaal Dam continues to maintain five open sluice gates to manage consistent and high water inflows. This development forms part of the department’s broader strategy to safeguard infrastructure and communities downstream amid ongoing flood threats in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS).

As of 12pm on Sunday, the Bloemhof Dam’s water releases were reduced from 2,100 to 1,900 cubic metres per second (m³/s), following an earlier decrease on Saturday from 2,500 m³/s. The reduction in outflows comes as the water level at the dam gradually subsides, reaching 104.96% of its full capacity.

“These adjustments are necessary to manage the sustained high inflows and ensure safe operation of the dam,” the department said in a media statement. The controlled releases are part of ongoing dam safety procedures intended to mitigate downstream flooding and preserve the structural integrity of the dams.

At the Vaal Dam, the situation remains critical, though marginally improved. The dam’s water levels dipped slightly from 115.43% on Saturday to 114.38% by Sunday. Inflows from the upper catchment currently stand at 877.38 m³/s. To manage this, all five sluice gates at the dam remain open, releasing water at a rate of 813.38 m³/s.

Despite these controlled measures, downstream riverbanks have overtopped, leading to localized flooding in low-lying areas that fall within the designated 1 in 100-year floodline. Several settlements situated in these vulnerable zones have been affected, prompting evacuations.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its call for evacuated residents in areas along the Vaal River downstream of the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams to refrain from returning to flooded areas. Safety remains a top priority, with officials closely monitoring hydrological trends and inflow data to guide further decisions.

“The department continues to monitor inflow water levels in the Integrated Vaal River System, ensuring that necessary precautions are in place in line with dam safety standards and hydrological monitoring systems,” the department emphasized.

Officials stressed that the opening of sluice gates is a critical component of the national dam safety protocol. When dams exceed their full supply level, releasing water is essential to relieve structural pressure and prevent catastrophic dam failures, which could result in widespread destruction.

“These releases are not just precautionary but necessary to ensure the safety of human lives and critical infrastructure,” the department added. “By executing these controlled discharges, we reduce the risk of dam failure, manage flood conditions downstream, and preserve the long-term functionality of our water resource infrastructure.”

The department has also indicated that it will maintain its vigilance and continue to collaborate with local authorities, disaster management teams, and other stakeholders to respond to evolving conditions and ensure public safety.

Residents are urged to stay updated through official communication channels, heed evacuation orders, and avoid all flooded areas, even if waters appear to be receding.