Tragic Disappearance: Visually Impaired Beggar's Child Stolen in Bhubaneswar
A one-and-half-year-old boy was stolen from a visually impaired beggar sleeping on a footpath in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha Police have detained a suspect and are actively searching for the child using photographs and technical data. The incident occurred near Sri Ram Mandir, leading to widespread concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:15 IST
In a disturbing incident in Bhubaneswar, a young boy was abducted from his visually impaired mother, a beggar sleeping on a footpath near Sri Ram Mandir.
The Odisha Police have detained a suspect. Multiple teams are utilizing technical data and intelligence to recover the child and identify the perpetrator.
Authorities are anxious to locate the boy, who was taken by an unidentified individual under the guise of offering assistance to the mother.
