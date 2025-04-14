Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: Visually Impaired Beggar's Child Stolen in Bhubaneswar

A one-and-half-year-old boy was stolen from a visually impaired beggar sleeping on a footpath in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha Police have detained a suspect and are actively searching for the child using photographs and technical data. The incident occurred near Sri Ram Mandir, leading to widespread concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:15 IST
Tragic Disappearance: Visually Impaired Beggar's Child Stolen in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Bhubaneswar, a young boy was abducted from his visually impaired mother, a beggar sleeping on a footpath near Sri Ram Mandir.

The Odisha Police have detained a suspect. Multiple teams are utilizing technical data and intelligence to recover the child and identify the perpetrator.

Authorities are anxious to locate the boy, who was taken by an unidentified individual under the guise of offering assistance to the mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025