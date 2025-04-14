Tragic Disappearance: Visually Impaired Beggar's Child Stolen in Bhubaneswar

In a disturbing incident in Bhubaneswar, a young boy was abducted from his visually impaired mother, a beggar sleeping on a footpath near Sri Ram Mandir.

The Odisha Police have detained a suspect. Multiple teams are utilizing technical data and intelligence to recover the child and identify the perpetrator.

Authorities are anxious to locate the boy, who was taken by an unidentified individual under the guise of offering assistance to the mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)