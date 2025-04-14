Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Brutal Murder of Tribal Couple in Jharkhand

A tribal couple was murdered by unknown attackers in Jharkhand. The victims, Mohan Soren and Veronica Hembram, were killed at the woman's family home. Police are investigating but have not identified the perpetrators or motive, and it's unclear how the assailants entered the home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:15 IST
Mystery Surrounds Brutal Murder of Tribal Couple in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young tribal couple was brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka district by unidentified assailants, police confirmed on Monday. The victims, Mohan Soren and Veronica Hembram, were killed late Sunday in the woman's family home.

The attack occurred in Paharpur village under Gopikandar police station area. Officer-in-charge Sumit Bhagat reported that a police team and a dog squad were dispatched to the scene immediately after being informed.

While investigations continue, authorities have not yet identified the killers or established a motive, and the method of entry into the house remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025