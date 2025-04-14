Mystery Surrounds Brutal Murder of Tribal Couple in Jharkhand

A young tribal couple was brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka district by unidentified assailants, police confirmed on Monday. The victims, Mohan Soren and Veronica Hembram, were killed late Sunday in the woman's family home.

The attack occurred in Paharpur village under Gopikandar police station area. Officer-in-charge Sumit Bhagat reported that a police team and a dog squad were dispatched to the scene immediately after being informed.

While investigations continue, authorities have not yet identified the killers or established a motive, and the method of entry into the house remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)