Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Youth to Study Ambedkar’s Legacy on 135th Jayanti

In a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most iconic architects of democracy, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, called upon the youth of the nation to study and research the life, works, and ideals of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, as the nation observed the 135th birth anniversary of the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking at a commemorative programme in Dibrugarh, Assam, the Union Minister highlighted the monumental contributions of Dr. Ambedkar in shaping modern India. The event, which witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and community leaders, was jointly hosted by the Dibrugarh District Scheduled Caste Council, All Assam Ravidas Youth Students Union, Dibrugarh District Committee, and the Harijan Branch Committee.

Honouring a Visionary

Addressing a large gathering, Shri Sonowal said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar’s tireless efforts to build an egalitarian society based on constitutional principles laid the very foundation of modern India. His vision of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity continues to guide us on our journey towards a developed and inclusive ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

The Union Minister praised Dr. Ambedkar’s unwavering commitment to social harmony, constitutional morality, and inclusive governance. He added that Dr. Ambedkar did not merely write the Constitution—he offered a transformative blueprint for nation-building that remains relevant even today.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s ideals serve as our moral compass. He taught us that the strength of a nation lies in the dignity it offers its people. Today, his vision is reflected in every democratic institution that empowers citizens,” Sonowal stated.

Legacy Revived Under Modi Government

Shri Sonowal emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy has received due national and international recognition. “From memorials and research centers to policy initiatives rooted in inclusion and equity, the government has made sincere efforts to honour Ambedkar’s vision,” he said.

He further urged the youth to delve deeper into Ambedkar’s philosophies and writings. “On this Ambedkar Jayanti, I appeal to the youth of India to reflect on the values enshrined in our Constitution. The path to an Atmanirbhar Bharat lies in upholding these ideals and building an inclusive and just society,” he remarked.

Dignitaries Remember the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’

The commemorative event saw the presence of several eminent personalities including Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC); Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC); Ujjal Phukan, Deputy Mayor of DMC; Asim Hazarika, Chairman of Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA); and Dulal Bora, President of BJP Dibrugarh District.

Each of them paid rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, emphasizing his deep-rooted commitment to human dignity and social equity. In their addresses, speakers reaffirmed that Ambedkar’s vision of a just, inclusive, and progressive India remains the bedrock of the country’s democratic framework.

Celebrating Equality and Fraternity

The programme was filled with emotional remembrance and powerful messages advocating social justice. Cultural performances and recitations of Dr. Ambedkar’s writings and speeches added to the significance of the day. Youth members from various communities participated in the event, presenting skits, songs, and poems inspired by Babasaheb’s life.

Echoing the theme of unity and equality, participants reiterated their commitment to continue Dr. Ambedkar’s mission of building a nation where every individual is empowered regardless of caste, creed, or gender.

The event concluded with a pledge to promote constitutional values and work towards a stronger, more equitable India—an India that Dr. Ambedkar envisioned and dedicated his life to building.