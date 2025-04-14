Left Menu

Intruder Sparks Blaze at Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion

Cody Balmer, 38, allegedly broke into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion, setting a fire that forced the evacuation of Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family. Balmer, who has a history of mental health issues, faces charges including attempted homicide and arson. The governor condemned the act of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:19 IST
Intruder Sparks Blaze at Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion
  • Country:
  • United States

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion when Cody Balmer allegedly scaled a security fence, broke in, and set a fire. The blaze forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family, and guests to evacuate. Authorities reported that Balmer is in custody after an unrelated medical event.

Court documents reveal that Balmer, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, intended to harm Gov. Shapiro. His mother said she sought mental health assistance for him recently. Despite this, Balmer managed to carry out the attack, using Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles filled with gasoline.

Gov. Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, emphasized the need for peace and unity in society. He stated the violence witnessed is increasingly common and unacceptable. The governor's mansion suffered extensive damage in the attack, including shattered windows and charred interiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025