Intruder Sparks Blaze at Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion when Cody Balmer allegedly scaled a security fence, broke in, and set a fire. The blaze forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family, and guests to evacuate. Authorities reported that Balmer is in custody after an unrelated medical event.

Court documents reveal that Balmer, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, intended to harm Gov. Shapiro. His mother said she sought mental health assistance for him recently. Despite this, Balmer managed to carry out the attack, using Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles filled with gasoline.

Gov. Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, emphasized the need for peace and unity in society. He stated the violence witnessed is increasingly common and unacceptable. The governor's mansion suffered extensive damage in the attack, including shattered windows and charred interiors.

(With inputs from agencies.)