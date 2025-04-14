Intruder Sparks Blaze at Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion
Cody Balmer, 38, allegedly broke into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion, setting a fire that forced the evacuation of Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family. Balmer, who has a history of mental health issues, faces charges including attempted homicide and arson. The governor condemned the act of violence.
A dramatic incident unfolded at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion when Cody Balmer allegedly scaled a security fence, broke in, and set a fire. The blaze forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family, and guests to evacuate. Authorities reported that Balmer is in custody after an unrelated medical event.
Court documents reveal that Balmer, diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, intended to harm Gov. Shapiro. His mother said she sought mental health assistance for him recently. Despite this, Balmer managed to carry out the attack, using Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles filled with gasoline.
Gov. Shapiro, undeterred by the attack, emphasized the need for peace and unity in society. He stated the violence witnessed is increasingly common and unacceptable. The governor's mansion suffered extensive damage in the attack, including shattered windows and charred interiors.
