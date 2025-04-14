Son's Revenge: A Tale of Tragedy in Sundergarh

A chilling tale of familial revenge unfolded in Odisha's Sundergarh district when a 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his father, reportedly in retribution for his mother's death. The gruesome episode has gripped the local community, offering a grim reminder of past family violence.

The deceased, identified as Kranti Kumar Barma, was discovered lifeless in a field in Bhalupatra village within the Brahmani Tarang police jurisdiction. Barma, aged 55, had recently completed a prison sentence for the murder of his wife, a crime witnessed by his then-young son, Bishnu.

Bishnu confessed to avenging his mother's death, allegedly remaining unrepentant after the act, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and Barma's body has been sent for post-mortem examination amid claims from locals of his violent conduct towards women and his own family.

(With inputs from agencies.)