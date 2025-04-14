Son's Revenge: A Tale of Tragedy in Sundergarh
In Sundergarh, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father to avenge his mother's murder. The father, Kranti Kumar Barma, recently released from jail for his wife's murder, was found dead in a field. The son, Bishnu, confessed to the crime, citing a desire for revenge with no remorse.
- Country:
- India
A chilling tale of familial revenge unfolded in Odisha's Sundergarh district when a 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his father, reportedly in retribution for his mother's death. The gruesome episode has gripped the local community, offering a grim reminder of past family violence.
The deceased, identified as Kranti Kumar Barma, was discovered lifeless in a field in Bhalupatra village within the Brahmani Tarang police jurisdiction. Barma, aged 55, had recently completed a prison sentence for the murder of his wife, a crime witnessed by his then-young son, Bishnu.
Bishnu confessed to avenging his mother's death, allegedly remaining unrepentant after the act, according to police. The investigation is ongoing, and Barma's body has been sent for post-mortem examination amid claims from locals of his violent conduct towards women and his own family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision in Delhi: Two Dead, Investigation Underway
Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Call for Investigation: The Jamshedpur Encounter of Anuj Kanaujia
Suspects Arrested in Qatar-Netanyahu Investigation
Qatar-Gate Scandal: Netanyahu's Advisers Arrested Amid Intense Investigation