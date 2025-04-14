Lebanon and Syria: Forging New Relations Amid Historical Tensions

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held significant discussions on Monday regarding land and sea border demarcation, alongside crucial security coordination. This meeting follows a recent ceasefire agreement that concluded a series of cross-border skirmishes between the two neighbors.

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam highlighted the potential of this visit to open a new chapter between Lebanon and Syria, centered on mutual respect and rebuilding trust after years of tension. The mountainous border region, a historic flashpoint, witnessed renewed calm after Islamist rebels ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, leading to shifts in regional dynamics.

The leaders also tackled the fate of 700 Lebanese said to be detained in Syria post-civil war era. Economic cooperation was another focus, with plans for a ministerial committee to foster ongoing dialogue and address mutual interests, marking a step towards deeper bilateral collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)