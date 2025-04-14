Left Menu

Xi Jinping Calls for Stronger China-Vietnam Trade Ties Amid U.S. Tariff Challenges

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Vietnam to strengthen trade and supply chain ties during a visit to Hanoi. Amid U.S. tariff disruptions, China and Vietnam signed 45 cooperation agreements, focusing on production, artificial intelligence, and the green economy. Vietnam is strategically managing its trade to align with U.S. demands.

Xi Jinping

During a strategic visit to Hanoi, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of bolstering trade and supply chain relationships with Vietnam. The visit comes amidst ongoing disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs that have impacted Chinese goods.

Xi advocated for enhanced cooperation in production, artificial intelligence, and the green economy, while attending the signing of 45 cooperation agreements between the two nations. These agreements aim to reinforce bilateral ties, though their specific content and financial implications remain undisclosed.

Despite lingering tensions over South China Sea boundaries and Vietnam's concessions to the U.S., both nations continue to seek strengthened economic ties. Vietnam's strategic trade management with China is part of a broader effort to navigate challenges posed by international tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

