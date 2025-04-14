Left Menu

Pune's Public Stand Against Notorious Criminal

Police paraded Tipu Pathan, a history-sheeter with over two dozen cases, in his Pune neighborhood to encourage residents to file complaints without fear. Pathan is notorious for crimes like murder and extortion. This initiative aims to empower locals against intimidation and provide them safe recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:56 IST
Pune's Public Stand Against Notorious Criminal
Tipu Pathan
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Pune police paraded local criminal Tipu Pathan in his own neighborhood, Sayyad Nagar, in the Hadapsar area on April 6. The effort, led by senior inspector Mansingh Patil, aims to empower residents to safely report any criminal activity.

Pathan's criminal record is extensive, with over two dozen cases including murder and extortion. Recently, he was accused of attempting to extort Rs 20 lakh from a woman in a land-grabbing case. His public display is intended to act as a deterrent and encourage victimized residents to come forward.

Inspector Patil reassured locals that they should not fear reprisal for reporting Pathan or his associates, urging them to disclose any threats or extortion attempts. Patil highlighted the importance of this parade, noting Pathan's past involvement under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025