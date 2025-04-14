Pune's Public Stand Against Notorious Criminal

In a bold move, Pune police paraded local criminal Tipu Pathan in his own neighborhood, Sayyad Nagar, in the Hadapsar area on April 6. The effort, led by senior inspector Mansingh Patil, aims to empower residents to safely report any criminal activity.

Pathan's criminal record is extensive, with over two dozen cases including murder and extortion. Recently, he was accused of attempting to extort Rs 20 lakh from a woman in a land-grabbing case. His public display is intended to act as a deterrent and encourage victimized residents to come forward.

Inspector Patil reassured locals that they should not fear reprisal for reporting Pathan or his associates, urging them to disclose any threats or extortion attempts. Patil highlighted the importance of this parade, noting Pathan's past involvement under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)