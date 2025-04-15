Arson Spree in Albuquerque: Political and Corporate Targets Hit

The U.S. Justice Department announced charges against a man accused of two recent arson attacks targeting a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party headquarters in New Mexico. The suspect, Jamison Wagner, faces arson charges. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, the Tesla dealership in Albuquerque was set on fire on February 9, followed by the Republican Party headquarters on March 30. Investigators found anti-ICE graffiti at the latter site, which read: 'ICE=KKK.'

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated the prosecution would be relentless, with potential sentencing reaching up to 40 years in prison. The incidents highlight tensions involving political entities and significant businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)