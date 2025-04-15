EU and US Strive for Fair Tariff Deal

The European Union is actively pursuing a fair tariff agreement with the United States, according to European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He emphasized that such a deal would require substantial joint effort from both parties. Sefcovic's comments followed a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Sefcovic noted that the EU is committed to fostering a constructive dialogue aimed at achieving reciprocity. This includes the EU's 0-for-0 tariff proposal on industrial goods, which seeks to eliminate tariffs, as well as focusing on dismantling non-tariff barriers.

This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts between the EU and the U.S. to resolve unjustified tariffs within a 90-day discussion window, aiming for a mutually beneficial outcome.

