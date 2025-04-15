Left Menu

EU and US Strive for Fair Tariff Deal

The European Union is actively seeking an equitable tariff agreement with the United States, emphasizing the need for mutual efforts. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic highlighted the EU's commitment to achieving reciprocity through a 0-for-0 tariff proposal on industrial goods and addressing non-tariff barriers.

The European Union is actively pursuing a fair tariff agreement with the United States, according to European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He emphasized that such a deal would require substantial joint effort from both parties. Sefcovic's comments followed a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Sefcovic noted that the EU is committed to fostering a constructive dialogue aimed at achieving reciprocity. This includes the EU's 0-for-0 tariff proposal on industrial goods, which seeks to eliminate tariffs, as well as focusing on dismantling non-tariff barriers.

This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts between the EU and the U.S. to resolve unjustified tariffs within a 90-day discussion window, aiming for a mutually beneficial outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

