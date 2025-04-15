Harvard Stands Firm Against Trump's $9 Billion Threat

Harvard University has announced its refusal to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration, in a move that may jeopardize close to $9 billion in funding. The administration's demands are part of a broader campaign against alleged antisemitism at Ivy League institutions.

The administration's requirements include sweeping government and leadership reforms, merit-based admissions and hiring policies, and an audit of views on diversity. The university has denounced these demands as overreaching and a violation of First Amendment rights, with Harvard President Alan Garber emphasizing the necessity for institutional autonomy in academic matters.

In defiance of the pressure, the controversy has galvanized protests from the Harvard community and prompted a lawsuit challenging the legality of the administration's funding suspensions. A group of alumni has voiced support for Harvard's stance, underscoring the importance of academic freedom and self-governance in higher education.

