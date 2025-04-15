Left Menu

Harvard Stands Firm Against Trump's $9 Billion Threat

Harvard University rejects demands from the Trump administration that threaten $9 billion in funding. The demands, aimed at addressing alleged antisemitism, include broad reforms and merit-based policies. Harvard argues the demands violate its rights and exceed government authority, leading to protests and legal challenges.

Harvard Stands Firm Against Trump's $9 Billion Threat
  • United States

Harvard University has announced its refusal to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration, in a move that may jeopardize close to $9 billion in funding. The administration's demands are part of a broader campaign against alleged antisemitism at Ivy League institutions.

The administration's requirements include sweeping government and leadership reforms, merit-based admissions and hiring policies, and an audit of views on diversity. The university has denounced these demands as overreaching and a violation of First Amendment rights, with Harvard President Alan Garber emphasizing the necessity for institutional autonomy in academic matters.

In defiance of the pressure, the controversy has galvanized protests from the Harvard community and prompted a lawsuit challenging the legality of the administration's funding suspensions. A group of alumni has voiced support for Harvard's stance, underscoring the importance of academic freedom and self-governance in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

